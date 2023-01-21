Bill Isaac

Kearney resident, 87

KEARNEY — Bill C. Isaac, 87 of Kearney passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Bill was born December 28, 1935 in Fort Morgan, CO to James and Otta (Alyea) Isaac. He was raised near Wood River, NE where he was baptized and attended Sunday School at the Methodist Church. He received his education from Wood River Elementary School and later Kearney High School.

On June 21, 1956, Bill was united in marriage to Judith Carpenter. This union was blessed with three children; Kris, Troy and Tracy.

Bill was involved in farming his entire life. He had a passion for all animals and a soft spot in his heart for children. Bill never knew a stranger and always appreciated a good laugh. He was active in 4-H for several years, serving as a 4-H leader for many of those.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Isaac of Kearney; children, Kris Ott of Kearney, Troy (Darcy) Isaac of Kearney and Tracy (Arlyn) Stubbs of Callaway; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; sister, Iris; and son-in-law, Kenneth Ott.