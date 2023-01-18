Bill Isaac

Kearney resident, 87

KEARNEY — Bill C. Isaac, 87 of Kearney passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

