Bill Isaac

Bill Isaac

Kearney resident, 87

KEARNEY — Bill C. Isaac, 87 of Kearney passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. John's Good Samaritan Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

