Bill L. Gullickson, 71, of Lincoln, died Oct. 21, 2022 in Lincoln. Bill was born June 21, 1951 in Minden to Donald and Margaret (Kamla) Gullickson. Bill was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Kearney State College. He moved to Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln in 2005.

Bill is survived by his brother, Bob Gullickson. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bill will be cremated and there will be no services. Offer condolences at bmlfh.com.