 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Gullickson

  • 0

Bill Gullickson

Lincoln resident, 71

LINCOLN — Bill L. Gullickson, 71, of Lincoln, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Lincoln.

He was born June 21, 1951 in Minden to Donald and Margaret (Kamla) Gullickson. Bill was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Kearney State College. He moved to Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln in 2005.

He is survived by his brother, Bob Gullickson. He was preceded in death by his parents. He chose cremation. There were no services. Condolences may be shared at www.bmlfh.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US GDP rose by 2.6% in Q3

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News