Bill Gullickson

He was born June 21, 1951 in Minden to Donald and Margaret (Kamla) Gullickson. Bill was a graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School and Kearney State College. He moved to Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln in 2005.

He is survived by his brother, Bob Gullickson. He was preceded in death by his parents. He chose cremation. There were no services. Condolences may be shared at www.bmlfh.com.