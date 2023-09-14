Bianca Lunbery

Former Axtell resident, 95

KEARNEY - Bianca Lunbery, 95, formerly of Axtell, passed away August 28, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney, NE. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. The service will be live streamed to Craig Funeral Home Facebook page. Luncheon will follow at Windmill Studio in Minden. Burial will be at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.

Bianca was born in Naples, Italy on January 27, 1928 to Guiseppe and Gilda (Gubbenar) Bianchi. Bianca met Raymond Lunbery at a USO dance in Naples in 1945. They married in a Catholic church in Naples on August 8, 1946.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, on July 12, 2008, her parents, brothers and sisters from Italy, three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, one son-in-law, one granddaughter, and one great grandson.

She is survived by her children Rosa Maria (Dale, deceased) Williams, Golden, CO., Anita Lunbery, Lakewood, CO, Tony Lunbery (Harriet), Axtell, NE, Ron Lunbery, Kearney, NE, Rosalia Lunbery, Lakewood, CO, and Rickie Lunbery (Cathy), Winnebago, MN; 15 grandkids, 18 great-grandkids, and many nieces and nephews from the United States and Italy. She will be greatly missed by staff from Plum Creek Care Center and Mother Hull Home and especially by family and friends.

