Beverly Whiteman

Beverly Whitman, Colorado resident, 76

COLORADO — Beverly Dunn Whiteman, 76, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, at her Colorado home with her family by her side. Beverly was also a resident of Naples, Florida and former resident of Hastings and Kearney. She was also a summer resident in Colorado at Heritage Engle Bend Golf Club.

A celebration of life will be from 3-6 p.m. in Aurora at Heritage Eagle Bend.

A memorial service and Requiem Eucharist will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, Hastings, with The Very Rev. Katie Hargis officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium in Hastings.

A Memorial Service will also be 2:30 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 26, 2022 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Naples, Florida with The Rev. Dr. Thomas A Thoeni officiating.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

——

Born April 27, 1946, to Thomas Baker Dunn and LaRaine Louise Dunn (Hausman) in Clarinda and grew up with her brother John in Villisca, Iowa and Kearney.

Beverly was actively involved in St Paul's Episcopal Church in Naples where she served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Vestry Member, General Convention Delegate, choir member and managed many fundraiser events for the church.

As a member of Countryside Golf & Country Club for over 20 years, Beverly served on the Social and New Member Committees, Chaired the Countryside Finance Committee, was the Director and Treasurer of Homeowners II Association and was on the Master Board. She helped to start the Countryside Women's Advisory Council which became the Women's Advancement Council (WAC) where she was President of this Council. She was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) for Women, whose mission is to promote and educate women.

Beverly loved traveling with her family and entertaining her many friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her two daughters and son-in-law, Michelle (Lewis) Rogers and Angela (Lewis) McAllister and Jonathan Sampson; her brother, John and his wife Nancy (Dobberstein) Dunn; her six grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and LaRaine Dunn; and her beloved husband, Samuel D. Whiteman, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PEO Sisterhood Chapter FW, Attn: Lynn Hartman, 8745 Hideaway Harbor, Naples FL, 34120.