Beverly Wempen

Overton resident, 87

KEARNEY — Beverly Berniece Wempen, 87, of Overton, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Kearney Regional Health Center surrounded by her loving family.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the United Church of Sumner – East Campus with Pastor Ken Hutson, officiating.

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 - 10 a.m. at the United Church of Sumner – East Campus.

Interment will be in Armada Cemetery in Miller, Nebraska.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arragements.

Beverly was born on May 9, 1935, in Bertrand, Nebraska to Clifton and Erline (Cook) Rutledge.

Beverly married Cecil Wempen on June 22, 1953. He preceded her in death.

Beverly is survived by her children, Eugene Allen (Diane) Wempen of Overton, Nebraska and Betty Lou (Patrick) Arnold of Sumner; grandchildren, Eugene Jr. Wempen of Overton, Katie (Jeff) Bolen of Pleasanton, Nebraska, Sean (Sara) Arnold of Kearney and Trisha Arnold of Kearney; great grandchildren, Hanna Montgomery of Kearney, Conner, Brenden, Axeton, Zacchaeus, Dale, Eve, Michael & Pazlee Arnold all of Kearney, Nebraska; brother, Robert Rutledge of Crestview, Florida, and sister, Ruby Swartz of Holdrege, Nebraska; grandson-in-law, Jesse Montgomery; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.