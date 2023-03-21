Beverly Ann Terrell

Missouri resident, 73

BRANSON, Mo. - Beverly Ann Terrell, 73, passed away quietly at home in Branson, Missouri on January 24, 2023.

Annie is survived by two brothers, Jerry (Kim) of Athol, Kansas, Joe of Alma, Nebraska, one sister Cindy of Branson, a step-daughter, Marcie (Steve), two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Vada Terrell and one sister, Janice.

Celebration of Life planned for Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Kensington Legion Hall in Kensington, Kansas.