Beverly Pulver
Kearney resident, 98
KEARNEY — Beverly L. Pulver, 98, of Kearney died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens.
Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Inurnment will follow at First Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Memorials are suggested to the church.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney oversees arrangements.