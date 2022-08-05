 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beverly Muller

Beverly Muller

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY — Beverly Lou (Johannesen) Muller, 86, of Kearney, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens, Kearney.

A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

A private family service will be graveside in Minden prior to the service.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with the family present at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Beverly's honor are kindly suggested to First United Methodist Church or the Kearney Family YMCA.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

