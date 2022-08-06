Beverly Lou Muller

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY — Beverly Lou (Johannesen) Muller, 86, of Kearney, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3rd, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens, Kearney.

A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

A private family service will be held graveside in Minden prior to the service.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with the family present at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

——

Beverly was born July 1, 1936, to Clarence and Pearl (Runtermann) Johannesen, in Minden. She attended Elementary School and High School in Minden, graduating in 1954. During her high school years she worked for the County Attorney after school and on Saturdays. After graduation, Beverly took a job with Kearney County Welfare Office where she worked until she became married. She continued her education and attained an Associates Degree in Social Work from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On April 8th, 1956, Beverly married the love of her life Gordon Muller, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden. They lived in Minden, until Nov. 30, 1954, when they switched houses with Gordon's parents and Beverly became a farmwife. In 1989, they moved to Kearney, to allow their son Kurt to move onto the family farm.

They were blessed with two children, Karma Kay, born Nov. 18, 1954, and Kurt Eugene, born Oct. 2, 1963.

Beverly received a call from the Department of Social Services to assist them with the food stamp program. She spent the majority of her time in child welfare, utilizing her skills to help people. She then became the Welfare Director, which brought the opportunity of working in the District Office as Child Welfare Consultant, then in turn to become the Welfare Administrator in Minden. Beverly served on many committees throughout her life working with families. She served on the Judicial committee in the state of Nebraska designing programs. Beverly soon became the director of five counties in South Central Nebraska. She served on several local and state committees. She stated that she felt her biggest accomplishment was working with Dean Curtis and Jeanne Ross in developing a program to put people back to work and off of welfare. One well known family place that was dear to Beverly's heart was the YMCA. Beverly served as the President of the YMCA Board, a Board Member, a Pool Board member, as well as holding the position of Endowment Chairperson for the YMCA in Kearney.

In 1989, Beverly and Gordon moved to their new home in Kearney, where Beverly continued to work and serve in many organizations. After 26 ½ years of working for the County and State, and at the age of 62, Beverly retired in 1997, to spend time with her grandchildren and mother. Throughout the years Gordon and Beverly were blessed with the opportunities of traveling to 20 different countries. One of their most treasured joys was the 25 years they were able to travel to South Padre Island, Texas, during the winters.

Beverly was a member of the First United Methodist Church as well as a member of the church's Women's Group. Furthermore, Beverly was a member of Chapter HB - PEO, Daughter's of the Nile, where she was installed as Queen in 2004, a member of the Shrine Auxiliary, as well as a member in a Book Study Group. Her hobbies included cheering and supporting her grandchildren throughout their school and sporting activities, playing Bridge, water aerobics, volunteering at church, reading, and taking walks. Beverly was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan, especially cheering on the Husker Volleyball Team.

Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Gordon, of Kearney; son, Kurt (Jennifer) Muller, Gibbon; grandchildren, Audrie (Brandon) Woldt, Minden, Bailie (Evan) Worrell, Cozad, and Mitch Muller, Kearney; great-grandchildren, Jensen and Weston Worrell, Cozad, and Callan Woldt, Minden; sisters, LaVon (Clark) Abrahamson, Axtell, Denise Schrieber, Central City, as well as many nieces and nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Karma; brother, Larry and wife Kathy Johannesen; and brother-in-law, Larry Schrieber.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Beverly's honor are kindly suggested to First United Methodist Church or the Kearney Family YMCA.

