Beverly Lou Muller

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY — Beverly Lou (Johannesen) Muller, 86, of Kearney died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens, Kearney.

A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m. Fri. Aug. 12, at First United Methodist Church in Kearney with Rev. Matt Fowler officiating.

A private family service will be held graveside in Minden prior to the service.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thurs., Aug. 11 with the family present at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Beverly's honor are kindly suggested to First United Methodist Church or the Kearney Family YMCA.

