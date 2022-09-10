Beverly Pulver

Kearney resident, 98

KEARNEY — Beverly L. Pulver, 98, of Kearney died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens.

Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at First Lutheran Church in Kearney with Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.

Inurnment will follow at First Lutheran Church Columbarium.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Beverly was born in rural Johnson on May 22, 1924, to Alfred F. & Meta (Gresens) Beckman. She grew up in Waseca County, Minnesota, and graduated from Waseca High School in 1942.

She married Ervin Pulver in Windsor, Colorado, in 1946. They lived in Auburn, where she and Ervin owned and operated a floor covering business. Later, they moved to North Platte and then to Kearney, where she worked as a secretary for L&W Service Center and Chicago Lumber Co.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Survivors include sons, Alan (Mary Jane) of Sachse, Texas, David (Karen) of Rowlett, Texas, and Tim (Robin) of Lincoln; daughter, Connie Stover of Kearney; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ervin Pulver, two brothers and grandson Brandon Schmidt.

Memorials are suggested to the church.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.