Beverly Ann Eickhoff, 88, of Kearney passed away April 6, 2023 at her home. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m., April 14, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Art Faesser officiating. The burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. A wake service will be 5:30 p.m., April 13, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with the family greeting friends following the service until 7:30 p.m.