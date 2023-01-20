Beverly Carlson

Axtell resident, 96

HOLDREGE — Beverly G. Carlson, 96, of Holdrege, formerly of Axtell, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Holdrege Memorial Homes.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church south of Axtell with Rev. Marcia Dorn officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page.

Private family interment will be held prior to services at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Memorials in Beverly's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Beverly Geraldine Johnson was born at the family home southeast of Holdrege Nebraska on February 21, 1926, the first of 5 children of Fred and Ellen (Youngquist) Johnson. She attended school in rural Phelps County and graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1943. After graduation she worked at the Prisoner of War Camp near Atlanta, Nebraska for a year. She then attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln for 2 years. After that she moved to Denver, Colorado where she worked for a brokerage firm for 5 years. She returned to Nebraska and worked at NTV for several years and later in life she worked in the office at Bethphage Mission in Axtell, Nebraska.

On June 24, 1956 she married Dale G. Carlson at Beverly's parent's home. Dale and Beverly had two children Michael and Bradley. The family briefly lived in Minden before moving to a farmstead in Kearney County. There they engaged in farming. After retiring, they moved to Axtell, Nebraska where they lived until 2011 when they moved to Bethany Home in Minden, Nebraska. After Dale passed away, Beverly remained at Bethany Home until 2021 when she decided she wanted to move to Holdrege Memorial Homes where she resided until her death.

She was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church of Axtell where she was active in Circle and taught Sunday School. Bev was in many card clubs over the years. Beverly and Dale enjoyed traveling and visited many different parts of the United States. They enjoyed following her children and grandchildren's many activities as well as being fans of Husker football and volleyball.

Beverly had a very special place in her heart for her late dog Tiffany whom she requested be interred with her. It also gave her great joy when the home had different animals brought in for the residents to enjoy and if you went to see her you were always welcome to bring your pet as well.

Beverly was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Dale, brothers, Bob Johnson, Chuck Johnson, and Dick Johnson, sisters-in-law Marvel Johnson, DK Johnson and Janice Johnson, brother-in-law John D. Carlson and his wife Norma, nephew Roger Johnson.

She is survived by her sons, Michael and his wife Carol of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Bradley and his wife Kristi of rural Minden, Nebraska; sister, Sharon Davis of Maryville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Brandee Carlson and her fiancé Aaron Reeves of Houston, Texas, Michael Carlson of Tyler, Texas, Nicholas Gonzales of Durango, Colorado, Caleb Gonzales of Davis, California, Chelsea Carlson and special friend Dan Newberry of Omaha, Nebraska, Grant Carlson and his wife Kenzie of Lake Stevens, Washington, Bryce Carlson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Amie Bell and her husband Kyle of Oxford, Nebraska and Spencer Smith of Denver, Colorado; great grandchildren, J.J., Quincy, Halle, Maddex and Kamden Bell of Oxford, Nebraska; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.