Beverly “Bev” Newport

Ravenna resident, 86

RAVENNA — Beverly “Bev” Newport, 86 of Ravenna passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna.

Bev was born October 11, 1936 in Hayes Center, Nebraska to Owen and Maxine (Younkers) Nickels.

On February 6, 1953, Bev was united in marriage to James Newport in McCook, NE. He preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Don (Barbee) Newport of Westminster, CO, Ron (BillyAnne) Newport of Omaha, Lee (Sherry) Newport of Grand Island, Linda Newport and wife, Laurie Consbruck of Lincoln; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and expecting 2 more soon-to-be great grandchildren; sister, Edith Gardner of Berryville, AR; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Norman (Joan) Newport of North Platte, Bill (Brenda) Newport of Clayton, NC, Gwen Gallup of Weiser, ID; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at the Trenton Cemetery at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.