Beverly Ann Eickhoff, 88, of Kearney passed away April 6, 2023 at her home. A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 am, April 14, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Art Faesser officiating. The burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. A wake service will be 5:30 pm, April 13, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with the family greeting friends following the service until 7:30. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.

Bev was born on September 1, 1934 in Platte, South Dakota to Ben and Cleo (Cooley) Wynia. She received her education in Hartington, NE

On June 11, 1955 Bev was united in marriage to Roland Eickhoff in Carrizozo, NM. The couple lived in Wayne, Geneva, and Gothenburg, Nebraska before landing in Kearney in 1967. Bev provided a loving home raising six children before entering the work force. In the early 90's, Bev purchased Quality Cleaners which she operated until her retirement. Bev was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothing for her daughters and doing alterations for many who became friends. When she retired and sold Quality Cleaners she laundered and ironed countless dress shirts for area professionals and sewed hundreds of patches on shirts for area law enforcement officers.

Rollie and Bev enjoyed many years of travel, mostly on cruises and casino destinations. Throughout their lifetime they enjoyed camping and fishing with friends. Always a sports fan, Bev spent many “quarters” of her life watching Rollie, her children, and grandchildren play basketball, baseball and volleyball.

Bev's legacy to her family will be her unwavering love for Rollie.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Rollie, six children, and their spouses including Mike and Deb Eickhoff, Kim Eickhoff, Kent Eickhoff and Jeri Brisbin, all of Kearney; Sherri and Jeff Butters of Richmond, TX; Connie and Mike Kenton of Gibbon, NE and Brad and Jackie Eickhoff of Columbus, NE

Grandchildren: Chad and Jill Eickhoff, Allie and Jared Argo, Jered Eickhoff, Jeremy and JoLynn Eickhoff, Sara and Blaine Henning, Shaun Butters, Kyle Butters, Emily Butters, Jaxson and Kaley Kenton, Dakota Kenton, Parker Kenton, Erick Eickhoff, Bri Eickhoff, and Ryan Eickhoff.

Great Grandchildren: Trigg and Kolt Argo, Emmet Eickhoff, Bailey and Braden Henning, and Harlow Eickhoff.

Sister and Brother-in-law Janice and Rod Van Wyk.

She is preceded in death by her parents.