Beulah Bunger

Rural Macon resident, 89

MACON - Beulah F. Bunger 89 years of age from rural Macon, Nebraska died on August 24, 2023 at her family farm near Macon, NE. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. The service will be live streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be held following the service at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, south of Hildreth. There will be no visitation. Memorials in Beulah's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Beulah was born on May 22, 1934, at her grandparents' home in Bryson City, North Carolina to Grady F. and Eula (Buchanan) Ledford. Beulah attended Swain County grade school and high school.

Beulah met her husband Orval in 1951 while he was in the U.S. Army and stationed in Alabama. Orval had come to Bryson City with an Army buddy to meet his family and ended up meeting the love of his life, Beulah.

On March 30, 1954, Beulah married Orval O. Bunger at Emanual Lutheran Church near Hildreth, NE. They made their home southeast of Hildreth, NE until 1971. At that time, they moved to the family farm near Macon, NE.

Their 54-year marriage brought 4 daughters, Patty Christine, Susan Renee, Cynthia Ann and Linda Marie.

Beulah and Orval spent 38 years of their 54 year marriage living and working on the farm. In addition to helping run the family farm and raising daughters, Beulah enjoyed other employment off the farm at times. She worked for Pioneer Village in Minden NE, Ben Franklin store in Franklin, NE, Home Health Care and Kolb auction service in Franklin.

In 2009, Orval was called home to the lord. The following year Beulah moved to Franklin NE to the Golden Age Village. This is where she called home for the next 13 years. She greatly enjoyed the company of her friends and neighbors in Franklin. One of her favorite things to do was to have coffee with her neighbor and good friend Lela Randall. Beulah loved flowers and had many planted around her apartment. The love and care she provided for them made them flourish. In the spring and summer, she could often be found outside tending to her flower garden.

Beulah's true greatest joy was her family and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and even one great-great-grandchild. When her grandchildren were around Beulah's face always lit up with joy. She loved to share stories and life lessons with them. The comfort her hugs provided was immeasurable and will never be forgotten.

Those family members left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Susan Renee (Gary) Ladman of Macon, NE, Cynthia Ann Bunger (Scotty Hames) of Pleasant Dale and Linda Marie (Jerry) Edwards, of Macon, NE; grandchildren, include, Kylie (Jason) Crouch, Amber (Matt) Majors, Brandy (Chork) Kak, Michelle (Mark) Sievert, Wade (Elizabeth) Sykes, Wesley Sykes, Kevin Sladek, Christopher Edwards, Kim Edwards; great-grandchildren, Caiden (Harlee) Crouch, Kayia Crouch, Janison Majors, Cecily Majors, Preston Majors, Lennox Majors, Domonic Kak, Tavian Kak, Gavin Korver, Mia Decoteau, Aurora Sievert, Shayla Sievert, Ellie Sievert, Jaxon Sievert, Adelie Sykes, Kinsley Sykes, Emmarie Sykes, Charlotte Sykes , Emma Sykes, Kennedy Sykes, Jackson Sykes, Maddie Talkington, Gabe Talkington, Lucy Edwards, Alice Edwards; great-great-granddaughter; Emberlynn Korver; sisters, Carmen (Carlos) Cline Learlene (James Higgenbotham) Ledford, Christine (Don) Watkins; brother, Roger (Elizabeth) Ledford; sister-in-law, Carol Mae Gramke; as well as many close friends and extended relatives.

Beulah was preceded in death by her husband Orval; daughter, Patty Horton; granddaughter, Kimberly Sykes; parents, Grady and Eula Ledford; sister, Margaret Simonds; brothers, Calvin Ledford and Charlie Ledford.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.