Betty Mae Hall

Betty Hall

Campbell resident, 83

RED CLOUD — Betty Mae (Preston) Hall, 83, of Campbell died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Heritage of Red Cloud in Red Cloud.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Pastor Mark Diehl officiating.

Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell.

Betty was born on July 31, 1939, to Riley and Ida Preston in Driftwood, Texas. She lived in Round Rock, Texas in a children's home until she was thirteen due to her parent's divorce. She then went to live with her foster family with her brother.

On Jan. 4, 1958 she married Lamoine Hall.

Survivors include her husband, Lamoine Hall, Campbell; one son Mike Hall, Blue Hill; two daughters, Patsy Diane Hall, Hastings and Linda Williams, Campbell; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.