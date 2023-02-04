Betty Lehmkuhl
Kearney resident, 96
KEARNEY — Betty Lehmkuhl, 96 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Pastor Seungli You officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Betty was born July 26, 1926 in Pierce, NE to Pete and Mabel (Peters) Zimmer. She attended country school in a one room building with 8 grades. She later attended Pierce High School where she was involved in music and played the clarinet in the band. She graduated with the class of 1944. Betty met Allan Lehmkuhl and the couple was united in marriage on April 3, 1947, following his discharge from the U.S. Army. While Allan was in the service, Betty went to Chicago where she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield. She later worked for the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk, NE. The couple also lived in the communities of Omaha and Nebraska City. The couple settled in McCook where they raised their daughter, and Betty was an amazing mom. They moved to Kearney in 1991 to be closer to family.
Betty and Allan enjoyed golf, bowling, and playing cards. They loved camping and fishing with family. Betty also enjoyed quilting. She was a long-time member of Kearney First United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barb Estes of Kearney; grandsons Erik (children Evan, Tyler, and Marlee) of Denver, Aaron (wife Kara, children James, Jack, and Avery) of Kearney, and Luke (wife Heather, children Alex and Ashli) of Kearney; and sister, Leila Bauer of Roseville, CA; as well as extended family and many friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan Lehmkuhl; brothers Delbert Zimmer and Loren Zimmer; and son-in-law, Kent Estes.