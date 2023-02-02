Betty Lehmkuhl

Kearney resident, 96

KEARNEY — Betty Lehmkuhl, 96 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at Kearney First United Methodist Church with Pastor Seungli You officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

