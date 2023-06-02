Betty Jacobson

Holdrege resident, 97

HOLDREGE - A Funeral Service for Betty Ann Jacobson will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Moses Hill Evangelical Covenant Church in rural Loomis, Nebraska with Pastor Brad Perry officiating. Interment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery.

The funeral service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Betty Ann (Johnson) Jacobson, 97, of Holdrege, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. She was born December 30, 1925, in Holdrege, the fifth of seven children born to Roy E. and Hanna (Hadeen) Johnson.

On October 5, 1947, she was united in marriage to Warren M. Jacobson at her grandparent's home in Holdrege. They raised two children, LeRoy and Carlyn Ann.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren; and twin granddaughters, Alisha Marie and Andrea Janae.

To celebrate her life, Betty leaves her children: son, LeRoy Jacobson and his wife, Jackie of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Carlyn Hofer and her husband, Darrell of Bridgewater, South Dakota; five grandchildren: Chelsie Jacobson of Boerne, Texas; Brent Jacobson and his wife, Molly of New Braunfels, Texas; Nels Jacobson and his wife, Teagan of Denton, Texas; Hallie Newsom and her husband, Cody of Mt. Vernon, Texas; and Nathan Hofer and his wife, Diandra of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10 great-grandchildren: Finn Isaac, Jerusha Grace, and Jemina Sinclaire Jacobson; Reece Urban, Rhett Alan, and Rhennon Cade Jacobson; Cap Owen and Jett Warren Newsom; and Aletta Joy and Gemma Faith Hofer; along with other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

The family greatly appreciates memorials in Betty's honor be made to the missions of the family's choice, to be designated at a later date. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.