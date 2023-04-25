KEARNEY - Elizabeth “Betty” M. Chloupek, 85, of Kearney, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society - Prairie View Gardens in Kearney. A wake service will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 28, 2023 at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church in Hazard. Memorial Mass will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church with Fr. Richard Piontkowski officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Litchfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover, 134 N. Barnes, Hastings, NE 68901 or Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewel, c/o General Steward, 421 E. 155th Street, Bronx, NY 10455 in memory of Betty Chloupek. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.