Beth Adams

Merna resident, 54

MERNA - A Celebration of Life for Beth Adams will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Merna with Pastor Greg Boller and Pastor Lana Day officiating. Burial will be in the Merna Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the family greeting friends 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers. Memorials are suggested to the family for assistance with medical and funeral expenses. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Beth Adams, born May 17, 1969, passed away at home on May 28, 2023, at the age of 54 surrounded by her loved ones.

Beth was the daughter of Charles Gray and Grace Freeborn, born in Forest Grove, Oregon. She married Billy Adams on March 18, 1990.

Preceded in death by daughter Kristen and grandson Liam, her mother Grace, and mother-in-law Sharon.

Left behind are her husband Billy, sister Amy (Michael) Dytrych of Eustis, brother Clyde Gray of Ansley, four daughters Tausha Gray of Merna, Courtney (James) Hage of Merna, Taylor Potter of Kearney, and Felishia Brock of Broken Bow, grandchildren Ariana Montes, Donna Jo Hage, Evelynn Jane Hage, Sebastian Hage, Jesse Gallian, and Mikey Brock, and her father-in-law Bill Adams.