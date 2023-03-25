Bertha Katherina Rickertsen

Lexington resident, 105

LEXINGTON - Bertha Katherina Rickertsen, 105, of Lexington, Nebraska died on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Ridgeway Senior Living in Lexington.

Bertha was born in rural Cozad on February 17, 1918 to Cobus and Emma Stevens.

Survivors include her daughters Linda Hirschfield of Lincoln, Nebraska and Carma (Galen) Ewer of Sandy, Utah, sons Bryan (Marleen) Rickertsen of Lincoln, Nebraska and Bruce (Julie) Rickertsen of Lexington, Nebraska, 12 grand-children, 28 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington, Nebraska with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska.

Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery near Lexington. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Rickertsen Family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.