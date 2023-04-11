A memorial service for Bertha Meyer will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church near Smithfield, Nebraska with Mr. Joe Wilken officiating. A private inurnment will be held at the Hope Lutheran Cemetery, at a later time.

The service can be viewed on the Hope Lutheran Church Facebook page. https:/www.facebook.com/HopeLutheranChurchSmithfield/

Bertha Audrey Meyer, 83 years of age, of Bertrand, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, Nebraska. Bertha was born on June 3, 1939, at Byron, Michigan, the second of four children, born to Orval and Martha (Larsen) Ellis. Bertha was baptized and confirmed at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minden, Nebraska. She was raised on a farm near Minden and attended and graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1957.

Following her education, Bertha began taking cosmetology classes at Hastings, Nebraska. She worked for several years in Holdrege. On June 3, 1961, Bertha was united in marriage to Raymond L. Meyer at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minden. The couple made their home at Bertrand and were blessed with four children: Karen, Gary, Lois, and Allan. The family made their home on a farm southwest of Bertrand, where she and Raymond worked side by side, farming and raising cattle.

Bertha was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing when her children were younger and sewed Karen's wedding dress and Lois' prom dress. Bertha especially loved baking cookies, breads, and cinnamon rolls.

Bertha and Raymond loved to attend their grandchildren's activities and trips to Branson, Missouri.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Lydia (Sasse) Meyer; her husband, Raymond Meyer in 2018; her brother, Delbert Ellis; three sisters-in-law: Donna Ellis; Doris Kuhlmann; and Lela Bethke and her husband, Gerald; brother-in-law, Alfred Meyer and his wife, Jessie.

She is survived by her children: Karen Stock and her husband, Robert of Marysville, Kansas; Lois Terrell and her husband, Chad of rural Loomis; Gary Meyer and companion, Mary Sabin of Gothenburg, Nebraska; and Allan Meyer and his wife, Dana of Loomis; nine grandchildren: Brandi, Tandi, Lacey, Nick, McKayla, Calli, Clayton, Marni, and Cauy; seven great-grandchildren: Brayden, Kyden, Brantley, Ryann, Hadley, Zavari, and Camden; two brothers: Clifton Ellis and his wife, Joyce of Omaha, Nebraska; and Dan Ellis and his wife, Bonnie of Correctionville, Iowa; two brothers-in-law: Gilbert Meyer and his wife, Sharon of Smith Center, Kansas; and Vernon Kuhlmann of Phillipsburg, Kansas; two sisters-in-law: Marlene Meyer of Houston, Texas; and Carol Ellis of Minden, Nebraska; special friends: Janet Renken; Bev Vacha; Joyloraine Wilson; and Pat and Dick Schepler; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the service. The family has honored her wish for cremation.

A memorial can be made in Bertha's honor to be designated later.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.