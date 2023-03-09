Bernard Loeffelholz

Kearney resident, 87

FRANKLIN - Bernard R. Loeffelholz, age 87, of Kearney, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Arbor Care in Franklin, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Jose Chavez will celebrate and burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Prairie Center. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. all at the church. Memorials are suggested to 4H, care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bernard was born on September 26, 1935 to Joseph and Anna Marie (Schram) Loeffelholz on the family farm north of Kearney. He grew up on the farm and began helping his father at an early age. He attended Brown Country School through the 8th grade and then Riverdale High School. He farmed with his father after high school until he joined the National Guard. He first attended basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri and later attended Diesel Mechanic School in Maryland. He eventually returned home to the Kearney area and served as the company cook. He served in the guard for a total of six years.

He married Alice Brown on September 8, 1959 at St. Mary's Church. They made their home on the farm and raised five children. Throughout his life Bernard was active in the St. Mary's Catholic Church at Prairie Center, Township Officer, School Board Officer, 4H Club Leader, Township Maintenance Operator and many other countless volunteer appointments.

He enjoyed going to farm sales, playing cards, having coffee and donuts, visiting family and traveling. He was able to visit most states and several other countries including Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

He is survived by his wife, Alice of Kearney; sons, Ronald (Kathy) Loeffelholz, Dan Loeffelholz and Larry Loeffelholz and fiancé Cherie, all of Kearney; daughters, Rita (Mark) Wyman of Papillion and Carol (Mike) Weber of Kearney; sisters, Lorrine (Ronald) Hervert and Liz Lockhorn all of Ravenna; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jason and Jenae Loeffelholz and son Jarett, Dusty Loeffelholz, Hannah and Chris Tripe and children Fleur, Colossus, Rhier and Ethesia, Logan and Shelby Loeffelholz and children Layton and Hendrix, Jordain and Paul Gordon and daughter Vera, Josh and Liz Weber and children Samuel and GraceLynn, Meagan Weber and fiancé Ryan, Clay and Jenna Weber and children Bennett and Brayden; sister in law, Colleen Gove; brother in law, Dean Brown; other extended family and special friends, Emory and Theresa Pankas and family.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; brothers in law, Brendan Lockhorn and Brunson Brown; sisters in law, Terry Brown and Clarice Brown.