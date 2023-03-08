Bernard R. Loeffelholz, 87, of Kearney, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at Arbor Care in Franklin, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Burial will be St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Prairie Center. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. all at the church. Memorials are suggested to 4H, care of the family. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.