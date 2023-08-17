A Funeral Service for Bernard Bliefernich will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Geneva, Nebraska with Pastor Tim Stacy presiding.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral service at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Geneva, Nebraska.

Military Graveside Services will be conducted at the Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva, Nebraska.

Memorials are to be directed to The Heritage at College View or Adams Central School Foundation.

Farmer & Son Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements and condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com