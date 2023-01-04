Benny Schroeder

Elm Creek resident, 69

KEARNEY — Benny J. Schroeder, 69 of Elm Creek passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Elm Creek Christian Church.

Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek Fire Department.

Benny Joe Schroeder was born May 16, 1953 in Kearney, Nebraska to Edward and Iva (Parks) Schroeder. He was raised on a farm near Elm Creek until the age of six when the family moved into town. Benny received his education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1973.

On February 18, 1978, Benny was united in marriage to Brenda Blue in Elm Creek, NE. He was employed at Ag Dryer Services for 30 years, retiring in 2021.

Benny was a member of Elm Creek Christian Church and was a past member of the Village Board and the Elm Creek Fire Department. He enjoyed golfing and reading. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda Schroeder of Elm Creek; daughter, Mandy Faust and fiancé, Justin Prince of Bryn Mawr, PA; siblings, Robert (Betty) Schroeder of Holdrege, Jean (Calvin) Moore of Elm Creek, Mark (Cindy) Schroeder of Elm Creek; sister-in-law, Vickie Schroeder of Elm Creek; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew Schroeder and Randy (Cathy) Schroeder; sister, Darlene (Roger) Johnston; and nephew, Ryan Johnston.