Benny Schroeder

Elm Creek resident, 69

KEARNEY — Benny J. Schroeder, 69 of Elm Creek passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Elm Creek Christian Church.

Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek Fire Department.

