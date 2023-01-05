 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benny Schroeder

Benny Schroeder

Elm Creek resident, 69

KEARNEY — Benny J. Schroeder, 69 of Elm Creek passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Elm Creek Christian Church.

Interment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Chapel in Elm Creek.

Memorials are suggested to the Elm Creek Fire Department.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

