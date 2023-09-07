Benjamin L. Shaw
Gibbon resident, 34
GIBBON - Benjamin L. Shaw, 34 of Gibbon passed away Monday, September 4, 2023 at his home. Memorial services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
