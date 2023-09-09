Benjamin L. Shaw

Gibbon resident, 34

GIBBON - Benjamin L. Shaw, 34 of Gibbon passed away Monday, September 4, 2023 at his home. Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Benjamin Lee Shaw was born July 11, 1989 in Kearney, Nebraska to Kim and Linda (Cover) Shaw. Ben was raised in Hastings, NE where he attended Hastings High School, graduating with the class of 2008. He later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE. On November 2, 2019, Ben was united in marriage to Debbi Dolezal in Kearney, NE. For the past six years, Ben had worked for Bauer Underground.

Ben enjoyed listening to music, playing his guitar, cooking, grilling and spending time with his family and dog, Lucy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debbi Shaw of Gibbon; mother Linda Shaw-Burnett of Edgar, NE and father, Kim Shaw of Axtell, NE; sister Mandi (Sherman) Brooks of Wesley Chapel, FL; brother Kris (Katie) Shaw of Edger, NE; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Ben was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kay and Wayne Cover and Bob and Joan Shaw.