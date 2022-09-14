Ben L. Russell

Ben Russell

Ravenna resident, 81

RAVENNA — Ben Russell, 81, of Ravenna died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna, where he had lived since May 2022.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. Pastor Russell Bonine will officiate.

Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at the church.

——

Benjamin Lee Russell was born to Furman and Myrna Russell on July 9, 1941, in Alliance. He was raised and educated there. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1959 and enjoyed getting together with his classmates every year at a class picnic. He enlisted in the Army and served for 2 years stationed in Germany. He then attended Wesleyan College in Lincoln for a year and what was then Kearney State College for a year.

Ben worked at Baskeria in Alliance when he was in high school. During college, he worked at the Ravenna Lumberyard with Chuck Tranbarger, Dick Holmquist and George Bauer. Later he worked for Safeway in Ravenna as the produce manager for 16 years until the store closed. At Safeway he especially enjoyed working with the high school kids who worked there and has maintained a good friendship with some throughout his life. His working buddies were Larry Albright, Richard Zeller and Rosette Luth. They had many good times working together and enjoyed getting together to share stories. Ben always had a good joke or story to tell. He then worked at Eaton's in Kearney for 20 years.

On April 26, 1970, he married Doris Rathjen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. They were married 52 years. They had 2 children, Thomas and Karen. In 1979, thanks to the help of their friend, Ken Fisher, the family purchased their property west of Ravenna. One of our “God” stories is how God arranged for the sale of some of the property, so when Safeway closed, we were debt free and still had 42 acres. Ben took much pride in maintaining and improving his little spot in the world. He worked hard to keep it up and discovered duck tape and zip ties could fix anything. Ben was a “jack of all trades,” and there wasn't much he couldn't do. We will miss all the things he did for us.

Ben and Doris enjoyed camping and traveling. They traveled to Boston several times when Thomas lived there and to Ft. Lewis, Washington, when Karen lived there. Ben would often show his family the wonders of Nebraska via his famous “shortcuts,” although they were perhaps insufficiently appreciative about it.

Those missing his winning smile will be his wife, Doris; son, Thomas of Seattle, Washington; grandsons, Tyson and Zeke Kohl of Malcolm; sister-in-law, Jan Russell; brothers-in-law, Bob (Sondra) Rathjen and Russ (Marilyn ) Rathjen; sister-in-law, Jeanene Melton; and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Karen and her son Parker, his brother TJ and his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the EMTs or Ravenna Fire Department.

Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.