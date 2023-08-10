‘Becky' Seyler

Alma resident, 79

ALMA - A Funeral Service for Rebecca Seyler will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Alma United Methodist Church in Alma, Nebraska with Pastor Seong Lee and Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein of Brookstone Home, Health, and Hospice officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery.

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Seyler, 79 years of age, of Alma, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at the Good Samaritan-Colonial Villa in Alma. Rebecca was born on February 13, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, the second of five daughters, born to Everett and Dorothy (Durling) Gilbert. She grew up in Houghton, New York, and at a young age she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior. She graduated from Aurora, Colorado High School in 1962.

On May 2, 1964, Becky was united in marriage to James Seyler in Pittsford, Michigan. They made their home on the family farm south of Alma. This union was blessed with four children: Paul, Nora, Brenda, and Brian. Becky was very involved with her church, community, and her kids' school activities.

She was a member of the Alma Evangelical Free Church, where she and her husband led youth groups, Joy Club, and Sunday school. She and Jim later joined the Alma United Methodist Church. Becky was an avid reader and she was a very talented seamstress and cross stitcher. Becky was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her world!

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Jim Seyler in 2022; a nephew, John Groman; and brother-in-law, Gil Groman.

She is survived by her four children: Paul Seyler and his wife, Cindy of Missouri City, Texas; Nora Christensen and her husband, Todd of Alma; Brenda Engleman and her husband, Mark of Adel, Iowa; and Brian Seyler and his wife, Katie of Alma; 11 grandchildren: Lauren Peitzmeier and her husband, Jacob of Grand Island, Nebraska; Regan Reel and her husband, Jonny of Adel, Iowa; Rachel Lyster and her husband, Brian of Austin, Texas; Sydney McLaughlin and her husband, Reece of San Diego, California; Cameron Seyler of Missouri City; Karri Christensen of Alma; Justin Seyler of Missouri City; Delaney Seyler of Alma; Grant Engleman of Adel; Parker Seyler of Alma; and Bristol Seyler of Alma; four great-grandchildren: Jett and Lila McLaughlin; and Carter and Ava Reel; four sisters: Phyllis Mouw and her husband, Richard; Kay Nussey and her husband, Lowell; Kara Shales; Joanne Gilbert-Cannon and her husband, James; two sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Groman; and Jean Standish and her husband, Robert; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at the Alma United Methodist Church, with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Rebecca's honor, and kindly suggested to the Hoesch Memorial Public Library in Alma. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.