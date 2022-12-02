Barbara Nansel

Kearney resident, 88

KEARNEY — Barbara L. Nansel, 88 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

Inurnment will be held in Alliance, Nebraska at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Kinship Pointe or to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 312 W. 16th Street PO Box 432, Alliance, NE 69301.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.