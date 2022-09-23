Barbara Montoya

Johnson Lake resident, 79

KEARNEY — Barbara C. Montoya, 79, of Johnson Lake died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2022, at Kearney Regional Health Center in Kearney surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be at a later date in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Inurnment will be in the Santa Fe National Cemetery next to her husband, Bennie.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of the local arrangements.

She was born on April 10, 1943, in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Tony and Sarah (Mehelic) Wright.

In 1964 she married Bennie L. Montoya.He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Anthony and Stephen Montoya; daughters, Diana Marie Montoya, Leticia Bonifas and Paula Bagnell; sister, Patricia Ward; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.