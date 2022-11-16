Barbara Lans
Stamford resident, 71
OMAHA — Barbara Lans, 71, of Stamford died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.
Arrangements are pending with the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.
