Barbara Lans

Barbara Lans

Stamford resident, 71

OMAHA — Barbara Lans, 71, of Stamford died on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

Arrangements are pending with the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma.

