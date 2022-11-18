Barbara ‘Barb' Lans

Stamford resident, 71

OMAHA — Barbara ‘Barb' Lans 71, of Stamford died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stamford with Rev. Thalia Woodworth officiating.

Interment will follow at the Stamford Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stamford, with the family greeting from 3-5 p.m.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.

Barb was born January 29, 1951 in Orleans, Nebraska. She was the third of six children born to Roland Ray and Irene E. (Fischer) Lans. She received her primary education from District #4 Country School and graduated from Stamford High School with the class of 1969. She pursued higher education from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont and attained a Bachelor's Degree. She then attended Pikes Peak Institute of Technology, where she obtained her Medical Laboratory Technologist Certification.

Following her education, Barb began working in the lab in Guyman, Oklahoma and later Gothenburg. She also taught Science at Blue Hill. It was during her teaching career in 1985 that her brother, Bruce and his wife, Suzanne gave birth to their daughter who was born with a chromosome disorder and was medically fragile. Barb chose to relocate closer to home so she could help with her niece, Kelsey's care. It was at this time she also purchased the Stamford Grocery Store which she operated for many years. Barb then returned to her career in Lab Management at the Harlan County Health System in Alma.

Barb's love of education was generously passed on to her many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Aunt Barb was well known to all of them and was known for gifting books, with little messages inside. Barb also strongly encouraged and promoted education to her family.

Barb loved the art of quilting and anytime you stopped at her house, there was a quilt spread out on the floor, being constructed. To date, she has made and given away over 100 quilts. Many of the quilts became gifts at weddings, graduation, or to celebrate a new birth. Several of Barb's quilts have been auctioned at various fund raisers. She was additionally, a gifted photographer and spent countless hours capturing pictures of the children, sporting events, and scenic views in the area.

She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stamford.

Survivors include her siblings: Shirley Chestnut and her husband, Larry of Glade, Kansas; Bruce Lans and his wife, Sue of Stamford; and Paul Lans and his wife, Erika of Chadron; sister-in-law, Trudy Lans of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 16 nieces and nephews; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews: one aunt, Adale Schroder of Kearney; and a host of cousins, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Irene Lans; sister, Jean Wright and husband, Clinton; and brother, Richard Lans.

A memorial has been established in Barb's memory and kindly suggested to the Village of Stamford.

