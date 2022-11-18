Barbara ‘Barb' Lans

Stamford resident, 71

OMAHA — Barbara ‘Barb' Lans 71, of Stamford died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stamford with Rev. Thalia Woodworth officiating.

Interment will follow at the Stamford Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stamford, with the family greeting from 3-5 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Barb's honor and kindly suggested to the Village of Stamford.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.