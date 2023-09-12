Barbara J. Anderson, 89

Minden Resident

Barbara J. Anderson, 89, of Minden, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society - Hastings Village. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's Facebook page. Private family interment will be held prior to the service at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb's honor are kindly suggested to the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden or to the Kearney County Historical Society. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Barbara Jean (Swanson) Anderson was born on July 19, 1934 in Minden, NE to Leonard and Evelyn (Bang) Swanson. She attended grade school in Minden and Axtell before returning to Minden for high school, graduating with the class of 1952. She attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island, graduating with the class of 1955.

On September 11, 1955, she married Burdette (Bill) Anderson at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden. They lived in Denver and Ft. Morgan, CO, where Steven was born in Denver and Kimberly in Ft. Morgan.

She began her nursing career at the Fort Morgan Community Hospital.

The family moved back to Minden in 1962. She continued her nursing career as a surgical nurse at Kearney County Community Hospital, the Minden Clinic, a school nurse for Minden Public Schools and a staff nurse for the South Central Area Agency on Aging. She retired in 1992.

She was a longtime member of Westminster United Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and a member of the Presbyterian Women.

She selflessly volunteered her time for many years on the Hospital Auxiliary, Minden Blood Bank, Immunization Clinic, as an election day volunteer, and Meals on Wheels in Minden.

Some hobbies she enjoyed over the years were golfing in her younger years, playing Som-R-Set with friends and relatives. Rumor has it, she was quite the football player in football games with her cousins in their youth.

She loved to follow her children in school and sports activities, and later, many activities of her grandchildren. Her family was always her pride and joy. She was blessed with many many wonderful friends during her lifetime. Amazing women who supported and sustained one another through the joys and sorrows of their lives. They meant the world to her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her; parents, Burdette in 2005, and stepfather, Willis Bloomfied in 1995.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve (Molly) Anderson of Minden and Kim (Tony) Wanek of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan Wanek of Omaha, Tyler (Chentel) Wanek of Omaha, Spencer (Hannah) of Hastings, Caitlyn (Zach) Hawthorne of St. George, UT, Max (Kaci) Anderson of Austin, TX; great-grandchildren, Edison Wanek of Omaha, Owen and Phoebe Wanek of Hastings; step-sisters, Merna Carlin of Burlington, CO, Alice (Don) Bates of Kearney, Carol (Chuck) Kuehn of Minden; step-brother, Gene (Dorene) Bloomfied of Minden; aunt, Margaret Christensen of Minden; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.