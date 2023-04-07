Barbara J. Stump

Oxford resident, 84

ALMA - Barbara J. Stump, 84, of Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at the Colonial Villa Good Samaritan Society in Alma. She was born June 10, 1938, in Beaver City, Nebraska to Ben and Nettie (Penrod) Park.

She is survived by her son David Reynolds of Overton, Nebraska, daughters Susan Foster of Stamford, Nebraska, Betty Reynolds of Holdrege, Nebraska, Merry Northrup of Hastings, Nebraska, brother Robert Park of Windsor, Colorado, sisters Twila Kappers of Edison, Nebraska and Ruth Sayer of Cambridge, Nebraska, 3 grandchildren, Anna Schaben, Ryan Northrup, and Jenny Dusseau, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Orville, parents, brothers Charlie, Roger, and Kenneth.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Edison Christian Church, Edison, with Pastor Kirk Einspahr, officiating. Viewing and visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Edison Cemetery, Edison. Garey Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.