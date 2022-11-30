Barb Nansel

Kearney resident, 88

KEARNEY — Barbara L. Nansel, 88 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

Inurnment will be held in Alliance, Nebraska at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney Kinship Pointe or to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 312 W. 16th Street PO Box 432, Alliance, NE 69301.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Barbara was born June 29, 1934 in Alliance, Nebraska to Alton S. and Grace E. (Greenwood) Mote. She grew up in Alliance and attended Alliance High School, graduating with the class of 1952. She moved to Arizona from 1963-1967 and then back to Alliance. On October 25, 1979.

Barb was united in marriage to Lane Nansel in Alliance, NE. Barb worked as a Secretary to the Principal at Alliance High School for nearly 20 years. The couple also lived in Pine Bluffs, WY from

1989-2005 when they moved to Kearney.

Barb attended St. James Catholic Church and was a member of Newcomers, bridge club and womens and couples Bunco. She bowled for many years and enjoyed reading and painting.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lane Nansel of Kearney; son, Daniel Dietrich and significant other, Gail Kulas of Alliance; daughter, Tami McNamee and husband, Mike Tymitz of Kingman, AZ; step-children, Vickie Macafee and husband, Dale of Council Bluffs, IA, Debbie Dobesh and husband, Ron of Kearney and Michael Nansel and wife, Lora of Littleton, CO; 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; as well as several extended family members and friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Sandra (Dick) Markoff.