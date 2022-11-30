Barb Fuqua

Grand Island resident, 78

GRAND ISAND — Barb Eng Fuqua, 78 of Grand Island, formerly of Iowa, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on November 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Spirit of Life Church, 2304 Macron St. Grand Island, NE 68803.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.