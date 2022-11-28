Barb Faqua

Grand Island resident, 78

GRAND ISLAND — Barb Eng Fuqua, 78 of Grand Island, formerly of Iowa, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on November 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

——

Barbara J (Feddersen) Eng Fuqua was born April 13, 1944 in Battle Creek, Iowa.

She married Jim Fuqua on April 25, 2001 in Grand Island, NE. The couple lived in Grand Island, NE. Barb worked in health care throughout her life. Barb and Jim enjoyed their retirement spending time with family, friends and traveling together.

Survivors include husband Jim Fuqua, son Mark Ebner, wife VI, and 2 grandsons Jacob and Nicholas Ebner, sister Patricia Paulsen. Other survivors include 7 stepchildren, Ilene Cook, Mike Kniffen, Justina Putnam, Mark Kniffen, Morgana Timmerman and Victor Fuqua. Barb also left several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and several extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother Allen & Carol Feddersen of Arthur, Iowa, and brother-in-law Donald Paulsen.

Memorials are suggested to Spirit of Life Church, 2304 Macron St. Grand Island, NE 68803.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.