Augusta Johnsen

Wilcox resident, 86

WILCOX — A celebration of life funeral service for Augusta “Gussie” Johnsen will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox, Nebraska with Reverend Kenton Birtell officiating. Interment will follow at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wilcox.

The funeral service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Augusta Ann Johnsen, 86 years of age, of Wilcox, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Gussie was born in Holdrege, Nebraska on December 9, 1936, the fourth of seven children, born to August and Anna (Adam) Jesse.

On June 24, 1956, Gussie was united in marriage to Dale Edward Johnsen. He preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters: Deb Johnsen of Kearney; and Cathy Johnsen of Wilcox; one granddaughter: Amber Johnsen of Wilcox; two sisters: Marilyn Heimsoth of Omaha, Nebraska; and Betty Hunt and husband, Ron of Hildreth, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Rogene Johnsen of Wiley, Colorado; two brothers-in-law: Arlan Johnsen and wife, Elaine of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Gary Johnsen and wife, Liz of Stapleton, Nebraska; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox, with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox is in charge of the arrangements.