Augusta “Gussie” Johnsen

Hildreth resident, 86

HILDRETH — A celebration of life funeral service for Augusta “Gussie” Johnsen will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox, Nebraska with Reverend Kenton Birtell officiating.

Interment will follow at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wilcox.

The funeral service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Augusta Ann Johnsen, 86 years of age, of Wilcox, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. Gussie was born in Holdrege, Nebraska on December 9, 1936, the fourth of seven children, born to August and Anna (Adam) Jesse. She was baptized on December 20, 1936, and confirmed on June 3, 1951, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wilcox. Gussie graduated from Wilcox High School with the class of 1954. She attended business school in Omaha.

On June 24, 1956, Gussie was united in marriage to Dale Edward Johnsen at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, in Hildreth, Nebraska. They were blessed with two daughters: Deborah Ann (Deb) and Catherine Leone (Cathy) and one amazing granddaughter, Amber Marie Johnsen. The couple lived on a farm north of Wilcox until 2003 when they retired from farming and moved to town. Dale preceded Gussie in death in 2020 after 63 years together.

Gussie helped farm and delivered milk and cream. She enjoyed driving the van for kindergartners and special needs youth. For a short time, she was employed at the Jim Reiss Insurance Agency.

God gave Gussie a strong faith and love for people. She taught catechism, Sunday School, and Bible School. She was a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary group, along with other church activities.

Gussie enjoyed music, cooking, baking, growing flowers, playing cards, and sports. She had a quick wit and sense of humor. Gussie wrote and performed amusing skits at showers and anniversaries. The gals in her bowling league were lifelong friends.

Gussie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; husband's parents, George and Viola Johnsen; four sisters: Barbara Sanders and husband, Leon; RoJean Nelson and husband, Ward; Doris Jesse; and Mariann Davisson and husband, Delbert; brothers-in-law: Gary Heimsoth; Lawrence Johnsen and wife, Juanita “Nita” Woollen, and her second husband, Bernard C. “Bernie” Woollen; Lamoine Johnsen; Lloyd Johnsen and wife, Verle; Wayne Johnsen; Glen Johnsen and wife, Karen; and one nephew, Randy Johnsen.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters: Deb Johnsen of Kearney; and Cathy Johnsen of Wilcox; one granddaughter: Amber Johnsen of Wilcox; two sisters: Marilyn Heimsoth of Omaha, Nebraska; and Betty Hunt and husband, Ron of Hildreth, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Rogene Johnsen of Wiley, Colorado; two brothers-in-law: Arlan Johnsen and wife, Elaine of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Gary Johnsen and wife, Liz of Stapleton, Nebraska; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox, with family greeting friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Gussie's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

