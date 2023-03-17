Audrey R. Winheim

Bertrand resident, 87

BERTRAND - A memorial service for Audrey R. Winheim will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church near Smithfield, Nebraska with Mr. Joe Wilken officiating. Interment will be held prior to the service at the Highland Cemetery in Bertrand at 11 a.m.

Audrey Rosanne Winheim, 87 years of age, of Bertrand, passed away, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Bertrand Nursing Home. Audrey was born on May 4, 1935, in Harlan County, Nebraska.

She leaves to celebrate her life, her three children: Kirk Winheim and his wife, Roxanne of Bertrand; Steve Winheim of Bertrand; and Joyce Hickenbottom and her husband, Dick of Holdrege; five grandchildren: Dustin Winheim and his wife, Tosha; Ross Winheim and his wife, Maggie; Chelsa Wolf and her husband, Brandon; Samantha Buettner and her husband, Brett; and Brad Winheim; eleven great-grandchildren: Hadlie, Kaleb, and Harper Wolf; Merick and Blair Buettner; Charlie and Myla Winheim; Jones and Remi Winheim; and Ella and Tripp Winheim; and a host other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with family greeting friends from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. A memorial has been established in Audrey's honor, and kindly suggested to the Hope Lutheran Church, the Bertrand Fire and Rescue or the Young at Heart Senior Center in Bertrand.

