Audrey Christiansen

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY — Audrey J. Christensen, 81, of Kearney, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Moses Hill Cemetery near Holdrege.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

——

Audrey was born on Aug. 6, 1941, near Wilcox to Otto B. and Julia E. (Anderson) Mattson. She attended Holdrege High School and was a part of the graduating class of 1959. She later attended Kearney State College where she studied Early Childhood Education.

Audrey married Terry D. Christensen on Feb. 8, 1958 in Phelps County. Audrey and Terry lived in York for a number of years prior to moving to Kearney. Audrey provided in-home daycare for many years in York and also Kearney. Additionally, she also worked at the Sugar and Spice Daycare and for Odessa Public Schools. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Audrey enjoyed quilting, baking and time spent with family. She especially enjoyed the company of her two dogs, Monie and Macy.

Survivors include her children, Michael and Kimberly Christensen, Kelly and Michelle Christensen and Heather Christensen all of Kearney and Holly and Jason Sandeen of Omaha; grandchildren, Matthew Christensen of Portland, Oregon, Caitlin (Peter) Messbarger of Yelm, Washington and Chase Christensen of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Grayson Messbarger; brother in law, Don Ekberg of Holdrege; along with several other extended family and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry; sisters, Dorothy Jean Mattson, Marilyn Young and Gloria Ekberg; brother, Roger Mattson; and brother-in-law, Neil Young.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Moses Hill Cemetery.

