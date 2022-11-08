Audrey Christiansen

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY — Audrey J. Christensen, 81, of Kearney, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Moses Hill Cemetery near Holdrege.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.